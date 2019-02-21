Vicky Kaushal says he feels lucky to be a part of Uri: The Surgical Strike — 'Good films make an actor a star'

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is still setting new box office records and audiences have embraced Vicky Kaushal as a result. At a recent event, Kaushal talked about being lucky that he had a movie like Uri in his filmography and how a good film can do wonders for an actor.

Vicky said, "I'm very happy and I feel lucky to be a part of a film like Uri; good films make an actor, a star. There is no other way around, so I'm glad that I got good films".

Vicky further shared that Akshay Kumar is his favorite style icon, right from his teens, "During school and college days, I was a huge fan of Akshay Kumar's style statement. He's a complete style icon, his swag was totally different and it is still the same way".

Taking about Uri, which has grossed over 220 crores at Indian box office, Vicky discussed that the film's success mantra was the instant emotional connection with the moviegoers. "As a team when you cross a benchmark it makes you happy but at the same time, the way audience resonated with the emotion of the film, be it as a tribute to the army, or patriotism, it was the best compliment for us," Kaushal added.

The Masaan actor showed his support over banning artistes from Pakistan, in light of the recent Pulwama terror attack. "This is the time we have to be united. This is the time where we have to think about the families of the army men we lost and no other emotion is superior as compared to their grief," he said.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 12:23:56 IST