Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi pen posts on Instagram as Masaan clocks in 4 years

Vicky Kaushal took a walk down the memory lane and revisited the time spent on the ghats of Varanasi as his film Masaan clocked 4 years on 24 July.

The actor, who made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film, also penned a long note for the flick that gave him major recognition in the fraternity.

Vicky who played the role of Deepak Kumar, a Varanasi boy from the Dom community whose family works at cremation ghats, shared a picture of the ghats where he sat for hours to seep into the character before the filming.

The actor even shared caricature of his character from the film on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I had asked you a question, 'Now we have become friends, right?'... I am still getting the answer till date. Thank you for your love and friendship)."

Apart from the actor, his co-star in the film Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi also shared photos on Instagram and got nostalgic over the milestone.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directorial Masaan explores the harsh truth of death, life and the complexities associated with it. The film also highlights the social stigma attached to pre-marital sexual relations.

The story shows the journey of Devi (played by Richa Chadda) and Deepak Kumar (played by Vicky Kaushal) inspecting the truth and real meaning of life and the horrible pain associated with it.

The film also stars Sanjay Mishra in a pivotal role.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 16:52:11 IST