Vicky Kaushal opens up on Sam Manekshaw's early look test: Wanted to see how much prosthetic I want

In an interview with Mid day, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal opens up about his future projects. He confesses contrary to popular media opinion, he has not been offered any films on the Balakot strikes, but only to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

On being asked why he would release the first look of the film on a such a prior notice, considering the fact that the film is yet to go on floors, Vicky says, "The look was released as a cast announcement, since there were multiple speculations doing the rounds whether I would or not play Manekshaw."

Adding to this, Kaushal says director (and also the director of his Raazi) Meghna Gulzar wanted to test how close Vicky could get to the way Manekshaw looked, or whether there would be necessity for prosthetic.

Gulzar says Kaushal, wanted to move on from Manekshaw, and focus on Chhapaak, and once the look test went well, the formal announcement was made. Manekshaw is scheduled to begin from 2021, the actor says.

Talking about playing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in his upcoming period drama drama Takht, Vicky says, that there are a few things he needs to learn before shooting commences. He reveals he is currently taking lessons on playing a musical instrument (which the character plays in the film), learning Urdu, and reciting the Namaaz well, along with lessons on horse riding and sword fighting.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 12:11:50 IST