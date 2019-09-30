Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham Singh's clash with Satyameva Jayate 2, and kickstarting 2020 with Bhoot

Vicky Kaushal is very optimistic about the clash between his upcoming biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh and John Abraham's vigilante drama Satyameva Jayate 2. The makers of John Abraham starrer have announced its cast and crew along with the release date (2 October, 2020). Like this year (with War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Joker releasing on the same week), next year's Gandhi Jayanti will also witness the clash of biggies as Tiger Shroff's Hindi remake of Rambo will tentatively release on the same date.

During Jagran Film Festival, when Kaushal was asked about the clash, the Sanju actor said: "It's good that India is making so many films — that 4-5 films release at a time. This is very fruitful for the makers and for the audience as well. Eventually, the audience is the king. It's their choice what they want to watch."

The actor smiled and continued, "The important thing is that good films should be made. I wish next year, on 2 October, more films should release and audiences should be entertained with promising films."

Kaushal kickstarted the year with his blockbuster war drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike. And next year, he has 2 releases. Before Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, he will step into the horror genre with Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. "Bhoot is shaping up well, it will be releasing on 21 February 2020. For me, this year started on a good note with Uri. And I'm hoping and praying that the same continues in the next year with Bhoot," the actor said.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

