Vicky Kaushal on Pulwama terror attack: 'This should not be forgiven and forgotten'

Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of an Army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, on 16 February said the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir's Pulwama district should not be forgotten and forgiven.

Vicky, who was talking at Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and 48 Hour Project's first edition of 'Act Fest 2019', said, it is necessary to give an answer to the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

When asked if he thinks a surgical strike should be carried out, he said, "I feel I am a less knowledgeable person... It is easy to say do this, do that and this should happen or that should happen, there are repercussions also that happen."

Actor Vicky Kaushal: It feels like a personal loss. A strong befitting answer must be given to terrorism. As a nation, we should come together & give the required support to the families of the martyrs, emotionally & financially. Our prayers are with them. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/2CBbainYnI — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

"I think our government will be thinking of the best move, they would be discussing these things and we should leave it to them. This should not be forgotten and should not be forgiven," he added.

The actor said he is thankful to everyone for their love and support for his film but at the moment he is saddened by the Pulwama terror attack.

"The kind of situation (we are facing), it seems like a personal loss because of the journey we have had. It does feel sad when we read about it. It is a very sad sight for all of us," Vicky said.

He also lauded megastar Amitabh Bachchan's decision to donate Rs five lakh each to the families of the martyrs.

"I think in any way, be it financially or emotionally, if we can support their families as a nation it is a good thing. We all should come ahead."

Swara Bhaskar, who was also present at the event, called the attack a heinous crime which had made everyone very sad and angry.

"I think we must mourn as a nation and unite in this time and not fight with each other. We must stand together as a nation. And we must keep this anger and let the Army do its job, they know what they should do," she said.

"They don't need our advice, they need our support and unity. And we should keep them in our prayers. We must not bring our personal thing now as it is not the right time and platform to do so," she said.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 10:53:10 IST