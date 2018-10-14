Vicky Kaushal on #MeToo in India: Amazing to see so many women coming out with their stories

Vicky Kaushal believes #MeToo movement is bringing an important and much needed cultural shift. The Manmarziyaan actor says it is necessary to believe women and pay attention to their stories.

"It is an important cultural shift. It is a beautiful shift happening. It is so amazing to see so many women coming out with their stories of what happened with them. It doesn't matter whether it is one day or one year or ten years or 100 years. It is a still very difficult for women to come out with a story like this and place it front of the entire world in it's most naked form.

"The least we can do is we can hear them and give them a platform and dignity to say what happened with them and assure them that it will be taken seriously. It is high time something like this happened," Vicky said at India Film Project Saturday.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who was also present at the event for a session titled 'Role of Criticism in Insta Generation', chose to stay mum on the #MeToo movement.

When asked about rumours of second season of Sacred Games being cancelled, Motwane said, "No comments." He also refused to comment on his former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl sending notice to him.

Bahl, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a former female employee of now dissolved production banner, Phantom Films, was called a sexual offender by production partner Motwane. Anurag Kashyap also criticised Bahl for his actions.

Both Kashyap and Motwane released separate statements calling out Bahl, who then sent notices to the filmmakers.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 13:56 PM