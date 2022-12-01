Vicky Kaushal is leaving no stone unturned in leaving his fans amused with back-to-back surprises. Firstly sending all aback by taking up a commercial comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera, and then wooing all with his sizzling track Bijli, Vicky has been ending the year on a good note. After putting on his dancing shoes for Bijli, Vicky was seen romancing with his co-star Kiara Advani in his latest romantic ballad Bana Sharabi. Carrying an all-black look, the Govinda Naam Mera actors in the video were seen exhibiting their stunning chemistry. While Vicky grabbed all the eyes with his dashing all-black rough look, the actor also seems to have liked it, as he took to his official Instagram account to drop a picture of himself carrying the same look from his latest track, and his wife and superstar Katrina Kaif is all hearts.

Making it impossible to take eyes off of him, Vicky dropped his picture with a handful of black hearts in the caption and ended by adding a hashtag, which reminded his insta family that the actor’s upcoming Shashank Khaitan’s directorial will premiere on 16 December on Disney + Hotstar.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen sporting a black see-through shirt, accessorised with a rose gold chain. While the actor only dropped a mid-shot picture from his latest track on his account, Vicky in the video was seen donning the same black shirt over black pants. He completed his look with brown high-heeled shoes. In the picture, Vicky can be seen giving his right profile towards the camera, as he is facing left and looking down. While we can’t stop looking at Vicky’s latest post, it seems his better half is love-struck with his latest picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



The comments section was flooded with millions of fans expressing their fondness for the actor’s picture. Several industry friends and celebrities also took to the comments section to laud the actor for his post. Vicky’s wife and Bollywood star Katrina dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar dropped a couple of fire emoticons. The official Instagram account of Dharma production also took to the comments section and wrote, “Full feels,” and ended with a heart-eye emoticon.

Shashank Khaitan’s directorial is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and apart from Vicky and Kiara, also features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which will release on 1 December next year. The actor also has Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan, and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.