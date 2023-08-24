Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar won the most prestigious National Award for the best film. The film also won across multiple categories and bagged 4 more awards at the 69th National Film Awards.

The film has won 5 awards under these categories:

– Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

– Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay

– Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee

– Best Production Design: Dmitri Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta

– Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph

Sardar Udham celebrates the patriotism and valor of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and has received much acclaim and appreciation from audiences across the globe. The recognition at the national awards adds the crowing jewel in the series of accomplishments for the film.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal in lead and is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

Actor Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award at IIFA. This was his first best actor award back in 2022. Things didn’t come easily for him in the industry, but he didn’t give up because of the support of his family. On winning the IIFA award for Sardar Udham singh, he told Firstpost, “When things in the industry looked tough for me, I told my mother I don’t think it is going to ever happen for me in the industry. To make it as an actor in the industry looked very distant for me. To which my mom said that it is not your job to see when it is going to happen, but rather it is your job to have faith in your dreams.”

Kaushal thanked the audience for his success and the awards because he believes that what he is today, the audience is hugely responsible for it. He thanked Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri for having faith in him when he cast him as Sardar in Sarrdar Udham Singh. Vicky Kaushal gave everything he could for the role of Sardar Udham. Coming from a Punjabi family he had heard stories of Sardar Udham. For Kaushal awards give encouragement and he thanked the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to give independence to India.