From their secret love affair to a dreamy swanky wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first anniversary. The couple, who never shy away from dishing out major couple goals, are celebrating their special day amidst a picturesque location. While their story is nothing less than a Bollywood movie, it truly leaves us in awe every time we hear about it. Now as the congratulatory posts have started to pour in, the love birds have now wished each other with a mushy post. Taking to his official Instagram account, Vicky dropped a series of pictures with his better half and claimed that the ‘time flies in the most magical way’ with Katrina. On the other hand, Katrina being the notorious one once again shared an unseen video of Vicky and grabbed all the attention of the internet.

Sharing a series of pictures, Vicky said that he loves his lady love more than she can “ever imagine”. Isn’t he just the best? While sharing the anniversary post, Vicky wrote in the caption, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!”

The first picture belonged to Vicky’s wedding day. Decked in their traditional wedding ensemble, both Vicky and Katrina can be seen giving a mushy pose at the camera. In the next picture, Katrina can be seen playing around with a toy sheep. However, the internet is unable to keep its eyes off of the last picture, wherein Katrina can be seen lying in Vicky’s arms while her hand is resting on her husband’s chest. Well, we have only one word for the picture, the two look immensely peaceful next to each other.

View this post on Instagram



On the other hand, Katrina took to her official Instagram account to wish her husband. Dropping two pictures and a video, which truly has the internet’s attention, Katrina called her husband her “Ray Of Light.” While wishing Vicky, Katrina wrote in the caption, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year.”

The first picture belongs to their wedding day, wherein Vicky and Katrina can be seen passing their million-dollar smiles at the camera while sitting in the mandap. In the next picture, Katrina, adorned with her beautiful smile, can be seen looking at Vicky with infatuation. However, in the third video, Vicky can be seen channeling his inner Punjabi munda and performing bhangra on jazz music. Katrina is holding the camera as she can be heard laughing from behind.

View this post on Instagram



For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot last year at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, in presence of their close friends and family.

