Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 back in 2021 and have been sharing some endearing pictures of themselves on social media. In the latest one, the two could be seen holding hands amid the sunset. Arjun Kapoor commented- “Guru Katrina zindabad.”

Kaushal and Kaif were also spotted at the airport and twinning in black as they were jetting off for a holiday.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the adorable couples of B-Town. While the duo has always been painting the bay red with their cute words for each other and posting beautiful moments on social media, the Raazi star recently described his marriage with Kat as ‘parantha weds pancakes’.

“Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas,” Vicky told News Tak. He also said, “Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”

Sharing his thoughts on love and arranged marriages, he added, “Love is important, marriage could be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple. She doesn’t have to agree with me fully, and I don’t have to agree with her always. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or love. It should give happiness to the family, and to them most importantly.”

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 costarring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.

