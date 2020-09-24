Vicky Donor actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya passes away; Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao tweet condolences

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, best known for his roles in Vicky Donor, Parmanu and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, was battling lung cancer.

Theatre personality and Bollywood actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya passed away on Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. The actor known for his roles in films such as Vicky Donor, Parmanu and Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi is survived by wife Chhaya Pandya and two children.

The news of Bhupesh's demise was shared by the National School of Drama on their official Twitter handle.

Many celebrities expressed their grief over the passing away of the Bhupesh Kumar Pandya.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “May God provide peace to Bhupesh Pandya's soul”.

Actor Gajraj Rao, known for his roles in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, also expressed his condolences over the death of Pandya.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his sorrow over the sudden demise of Pandya.

According to a report by The Times of India, Manoj Bajpayee had earlier tweeted a link regarding a fundraiser for Pandya who was in need of money to meet the expenses for his cancer treatment.

A report by The Indian Express said that some days ago, actor Rajesh Tailang requested his colleagues to provide financial help to Pandya in his treatment. Tailang wrote, “Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!”

As per a report by India.com, Bhupesh was in need of Rs 25 lakh for his cancer treatment. His family had been trying to arrange the money by organising a fundraiser.