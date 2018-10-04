Vice trailer: Christian Bale is cold and calculating as Dick Cheney in this Adam McKay directorial

Adam McKay’s upcoming Vice, a biopic of the former US Vice President Dick Cheney will surely be a compelling watch if the trailer is any hint of the upcoming film's quality. Christian Bale's complete transformation into Cheney is remarkable. Though Bale's inevitable baritone slips into his dialogue delivery, Bale tries his best to convince viewers he is Cheney and for the most part, he succeeds.

Vice's trailer is based on the backdrop of an exchange between President George W Bush (Sam Rockwell) where the latter tries convincing Cheney to come on-board as the vice president. Cheney simply says that he is more used to the ranks of a CEO but if indeed Bush wants him in the role of an assistant thenn he is willing to take up the responsibility only if the two came to a "different understanding", all the while subtly depicting the not-so-noble intentions that he has with the country.

As reported earlier, the film also stars Steve Carell (who also co-starred in The Big Short) as the former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Amy Adams is set to play Lynne Cheney, the former vice president’s wife with Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller and Tyler Perry as Colin Powell.

Vice is scheduled to release on Christmas 2018. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 18:52 PM