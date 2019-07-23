Viacom18 launches Voot Kids, an OTT application for children, with licensed content from Oxford University Press

Viacom18 has launched a new OTT application VOOT Kids, which will include more than 500 e-books. The platform will also have almost 175 junior fiction and non-fiction books licensed from Oxford University Press, which will "provide an immersive reading experience to children across the nation", says the press release. Some of the titles include rewritten classics like The Jungle Book, The Three Musketeers and Gulliver's Travels.

Saugato Bhowmik, the business head of VOOT Kids, spoke about the new app in the press release: "Kids today are screenagers and have emerged as prolific users of content on digital. As digital natives, they are the first to adopt trends on digital. It was hence imperative to create a platform that offers holistic entertainment and learning experience that would improve quality and relevance of content consumption by kids on digital. VOOT Kids is just that – An inclusive app aimed at enriching Kids’ entertainment and learning experience on digital through immersive segments that encourage reading, story-telling, quizzes, etc."

He further said that the addition of junior fiction titles will offer significant diversity to the content available on the app.

Speaking about the collaboration with Viacom18, Giuseppe Trapani of Oxford University Press said, "We are delighted to partner with VOOT Kids, and support its users’ learning through reading for pleasure. We commend VOOT Kids in its mission to bridge the gap between learning, knowledge and entertainment, and this collaboration with VOOT Kids will allow Oxford University Press to introduce even more readers to many of its most-loved books for children."

The press release further states that VOOT Kids also offers over 5000 hours of child-centric content including Indian cartoon shows like Motu Patlu and Chhota Bheem as well as international ones like Dora the Explorer, Oswald, Peppa Pig, Ben 10 and Barbie Dreamtopia. The app also offers audio books and learning games.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 19:09:27 IST