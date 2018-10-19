Veteran writer Honey Irani on #MeToo: If you can't support this movement, fine; please don't mock it

Veteran writer Honey Irani, says it's important not to "mock" the #MeToo movement. Irani is also the maternal aunt of director Sajid Khan who has been accused of sexual harassment by four women.

"It's sad that now that women are talking, most people don't listen, and ask why did you not speak up then? Well this is exactly why, when you can't deal with it now, imagine how could you 10 or 15 years back. If you can't support this movement, fine, but please don't mock it," the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai writer tweeted.

Sajid has been named by multiple women for sexual misconduct. The actor-director stepped down as Housefull 4 director, saying he was doing so "Till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth".

When the accusations against Sajid emerged, his sister Farah Khan and cousin Farhan Akhtar expressed disappointment, saying if these were true, he has a lot to atone for.

The #MeToo wave has been on high tide in India ever since Tanushree Dutta renewed a 10-year-old allegation against Nana Patekar, leading several women from across professions to name and shame sexual offenders and predators. Some of the cases have been taking ahead with legal notices and complaints as well.

