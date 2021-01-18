Veteran Tollywood producer V Doraswamy Raju passes away; Jr NTR, K Raghavendra Rao tweet condolences

V Doraswamy Raju, best known for producing films like Annamayya and Simhadri, died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Veteran Telugu film producer and distributor V Doraswamy Raju died on Monday at a private hospital in Hyderabad from a cardiac arrest.

The founder of the VMC organisations that include film production house Vijaya Maruthi Creations and VMC film distributions; he has more than 700 films to his credit as a distributor and has produced films with actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Junior NTR.

He was the producer of films like Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu, Annamayya, Simhadri and President Gari Pellam among others.

According to a report in The Times of India, Raju was recently admitted to a private hospital in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad after complaining of uneasiness. His funeral will be held at his residence in Hyderabad.

Soon after the news of Raju's demise, tributes started pouring in from the film fraternity.

Check out some of the tributes here

We lost Telugu Cinema’s one of the passionate distributors & producers, VMC Doraswami Raju garu. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/Jlinm9K07b — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) January 18, 2021

దొరస్వామి రాజు గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త చాలా బాధాకరం. ఒక నిర్మాత గా, పంపిణీదారుడి గా తెలుగు చలనచిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు మరువలేనివి. సింహాద్రి చిత్ర విజయం లో ఆయన పాత్ర ఎంతో కీలకం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలుపుతున్నాను — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 18, 2021