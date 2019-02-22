You are here:

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna passes away: Mahesh Babu, Nani pay tribute to director

FP Staff

Feb 22, 2019 17:20:14 IST

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Kodi Ramakrishna passed away in a Hyderabad hospital owing to a lung infection. The news broke on Twitter on 22 February.

Ramakrishna was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli few days ago after he complained of breathlessness and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to Times Now, Ramakrishna had suffered a heart attack and a paralytic attack before, but had recovered from them. Many celebrities, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the filmmaker.

Nani mourned the loss of the director as he described him as the 'coolest of his generation.'

Junior NTR said that Telugu cinema lost a legend with Ramakrishna's demise.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the death of the celebrated director. "Kodi Ramakrishna made many films with rural background. Several leading heroes had acted in his films. His death is huge loss to the industry," he tweeted.

Kodi Ramakrishna is known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema, and a few Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. In a career spanning 30 years, he has made over 100 movies. He was feted with Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2012 for his contribution to Telugu cinema.

Some of his notable works include Managamma Gari Manavadu, Arundhati, Puttintiki Ra Chelli, Allari Pilla, Bharat Bandh, and Muddula Mavayya.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 17:24:25 IST

