Veteran Telugu filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna passes away: Mahesh Babu, Nani pay tribute to director

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Kodi Ramakrishna passed away in a Hyderabad hospital owing to a lung infection. The news broke on Twitter on 22 February.

Renowned Telugu director Kodi Ramakrishna passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad today. He was admitted there a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/WanycvTvn1 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

Ramakrishna was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli few days ago after he complained of breathlessness and was kept in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to Times Now, Ramakrishna had suffered a heart attack and a paralytic attack before, but had recovered from them. Many celebrities, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the filmmaker.

Legendary Director Kodi Ramakrishna passed away. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/SGJSkoNhiG — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 22, 2019

Extremely saddened by the news of director Kodi Ramakrishna garu’s demise. His contribution to Telugu Cinema is unparalleled, our industry will never forget his work. My thoughts & prayers are with his closed ones... May his soul rest in peace! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 22, 2019

Nani mourned the loss of the director as he described him as the 'coolest of his generation.'

He was the coolest of his generation. Head band lost its swag today and we all lost a legend .. you will always be remembered sir#RIPKodiRamaKrishnaGaru — Nani (@NameisNani) February 22, 2019

Junior NTR said that Telugu cinema lost a legend with Ramakrishna's demise.

Telugu Cinema has lost a Legend. #RIPKodiRamaKrishnaGaru . You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 22, 2019

His work and his contribution made him a stalwart and one of the pillars of the Telugu film industry... But having watched him while growing up, a good friend of my Dad’s - his loss is a personal loss to my family. RIP Kodi Ramakrishna Uncle. — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 22, 2019

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the death of the celebrated director. "Kodi Ramakrishna made many films with rural background. Several leading heroes had acted in his films. His death is huge loss to the industry," he tweeted.

Kodi Ramakrishna is known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema, and a few Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. In a career spanning 30 years, he has made over 100 movies. He was feted with Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2012 for his contribution to Telugu cinema.

Some of his notable works include Managamma Gari Manavadu, Arundhati, Puttintiki Ra Chelli, Allari Pilla, Bharat Bandh, and Muddula Mavayya.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 17:24:25 IST