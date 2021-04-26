Veteran Telugu film comedian Potti Veeraiah passes away in Hyderabad aged 74
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over Potti Veeraiah's passing and also conveyed his condolences to the actor's family
Veteran Telugu film comedian Potti Veeraiah passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday after a brief illness, sources said. He was 74.
Gattu Veeraiah, popularly known as Potti Veeraiah, was a dwarf by birth. He made his acting debut with B Vittalacharya's directorial Aggi Veerudu and acted in over 500 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and other languages.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over Veeraiahs death and conveyed his condolences to his family. He recalled that Veeraiah had acted in more than 500 films in several languages, from Vithalacharyas time to the present and won acclaim from the cine-goers, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
