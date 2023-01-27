Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna, who was the female lead to legendary N T Rama Rao and other leading stars of yesteryear, passed away here on Friday due to old age. She was 87. She passed away Friday morning due to age-related issues, family members told reporters.

Jamuna, who immortalised the character of Satyabhama in mythological films, had started acting in stage plays at a young age and went on to act in over 200 films. Though she acted mainly in Telugu films, Jamuna also worked in a few Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films.

She had won the Filmfare award for Hindi Film ‘Milan‘. Some of her iconic films include ‘Missamma’, ‘Gundamma Katha‘ and ‘Sri Krishna Tulabharam‘.

Jamuna was elected to Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the Congress in 1989. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan condoled the demise of Jamuna.

