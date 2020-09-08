Veteran Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away after cardiac arrest; Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR tweet condolences

Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning

Popular Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy died of a heart attack in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on 9 September. The veteran actor was 74.

According to The Indian Express, Reddy made his made his film debut when he was in his 40s. He was working as a sub-inspector of police when he got an opportunity to act in Venkatesh and Rajani's 1988 film Brahma Puthrudu. Some of his most popular works include Chennakesava Reddy, Temper, Preminchukundam Raa, Seethayya, and Gabbar Singh.

Actor Sudheer Babu tweeted the news of his demise.

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Will always cherish the experience of working with him"

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu also mourned the actor’s loss.

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020

Popular actor Jr NTR also wished the late actor peace via Twitter.

అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu 🙏🏻 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh also shared her condolences for the actor

This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films 😓 condolences to the family . RIP jata Prakash reddy garu https://t.co/wjXdknuIJU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 8, 2020

Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 8, 2020

I am extremely sad to hear about the sudden demise of my dear friend #Jayaprakashreddy garu. We were such a great combination on screen. Will definitely miss him. #RIP 🙏😢

Praying for his family and loved ones 💔 pic.twitter.com/9E2FCVVXod — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 8, 2020

Reddy was best known for his villainous and comic roles in movies and has acted in more than 100 films across Telugu, Kannada and Tamil industries.

He was an active participant in stage plays and a prominent name in the theatre circuit. Reddy used to deliver his dialogues in the Rayalaseema dialect that had become his trademark.

The report added that Reddy had been staying at his Guntur residence for the last few weeks as there was no shoot scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His performance as Veera Raghava Reddy in the action drama movie of 1999 Samarasimha Reddy won him a solid space in Tollywood where he went to create iconic roles through the next couple of decades.

Reddy was last seen in Mahesh Babu-starrer military action movie Sarileru Neekevvaru this year.

Times of India reported that Reddy was a resident of Allagadda in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy is survived by his wife Radha and two sons, Niranjan and Dushyanth.