Veteran actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala passes away at 73 after suffering cardiac arrest

Veteran actor and filmmaker Vijay Nirmala passed away on 27 June in Hyderabad at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Nirmala holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first woman to direct as many as 47 films in different languages.

She was also feted with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2008 for her contributions to Telugu cinema. She featured in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Veteran Tollywood actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passed away today in Hyderabad. She was 73 pic.twitter.com/zTS3U1ipT9 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Nirmala's son Naresh confirmed the news of her demise on Twitter.

I regret to inform you that my Mother senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75. pic.twitter.com/7D5b5VOXmH — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) June 27, 2019

Born on 20 February, 1946, Nirmala made her acting debut in 1950 as a child artiste in the Tamil movie Machcha Rekhai. She then went onto star in Panduranga Mahatmyam in 1957, but her breakthrough role was in the 1964 Malayalam hit Bhargavi Nilayam, where she starred opposite Prem Nazir. She also produced over 15 films in her career under her own banner, Vijaya Krishna Movies. She made her directorial debut with a Malayalam film and directed over 4o films in Telugu. She also worked in the television industry, making her debut with Balaji Telefilms' Pelli Kanuka.

Jr NTR took to Twitter to condole Nirmala's death, calling her a "pioneering filmmaker." Check out his tweet here

Vijaya Nirmala Garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news. Extending my deepest condolences to her family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 27, 2019

Vijaya Nirmala garu was a pillar to this industry, from acting to film-making her work has inspired many. Her demise is an irreplaceable loss to the art. My heartfelt condolences to Krishna Garu, @ItsActorNaresh and their entire family. #RIPVijayaNirmalaGaru — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) June 27, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 10:08:55 IST