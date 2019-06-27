You are here:

Veteran actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala passes away at 73 after suffering cardiac arrest

FP Staff

Jun 27, 2019 10:04:51 IST

Veteran actor and filmmaker Vijay Nirmala passed away on 27 June in Hyderabad at the age of 73 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Nirmala holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first woman to direct as many as 47 films in different languages.

She was also feted with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2008 for her contributions to Telugu cinema. She featured in over 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Nirmala's son Naresh confirmed the news of her demise on Twitter.

 

Born on 20 February, 1946, Nirmala made her acting debut in 1950 as a child artiste in the Tamil movie Machcha Rekhai. She then went onto star in Panduranga Mahatmyam in 1957, but her breakthrough role was in the 1964 Malayalam hit Bhargavi Nilayam, where she starred opposite Prem Nazir.

She also produced over 15 films in her career under her own banner, Vijaya Krishna Movies. She made her directorial debut with a Malayalam film and directed over 4o films in Telugu. She also worked in the television industry, making her debut with Balaji Telefilms' Pelli Kanuka. 

Jr NTR took to Twitter to condole Nirmala's death, calling her a "pioneering filmmaker." Check out his tweet here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 10:08:55 IST

tags: actor vijaya nirmala , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Vijaya Nirmala , Vijaya Nirmala dead , Vijaya Nirmala death , Vijaya Nirmala dies , Vijaya Nirmala films , Vijaya Nirmala movies , Vijaya nirmala passes away

also see

Chanakya poster: Gopichand stands out from the crowd in first look of Thiru's spy thriller

Chanakya poster: Gopichand stands out from the crowd in first look of Thiru's spy thriller

Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby gets married to Mumbai's Neela Shah in intimate ceremony

Allu Arjun's elder brother Allu Bobby gets married to Mumbai's Neela Shah in intimate ceremony

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Sekhar Kammula team up for romantic film, will begin shoot in September

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Sekhar Kammula team up for romantic film, will begin shoot in September