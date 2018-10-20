Veteran Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu admitted to Madurai hospital for food-related allergic reaction

Madurai: Veteran lyricist and poet R Vairamuthu was admitted to Apollo hospital in Madurai on Friday for treatment, reports the New Indian Express.

The same report states that Vairamuthu has been undergoing treatment for food-related allergic reaction and his condition is stable.

Vairamuthu came to his friend's house at Pasumalai on the outskirts of the city, when he fell ill.

The National Award-winning lyricist was recently accused of sexually harassing women. Multiple anonymous accounts were sent to journalist Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil). Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also called out Vairamuthu as an alleged predator. In a later tweet, Sripaada also accused the lyricist of sexual misconduct and intimidation. Apart from her own story, Chinmayi also corroborated three accounts of Vairamuthu's alleged sexual misconduct and posted them on Twitter without naming the victims.

Vairamuthu took to Twitter and dismissed the allegations. The tweet, written in Tamil, can be roughly translated to, "It has become fashionable to cast aspersions on those who are popular. I have been shamed repeatedly in recent times. This is one of them. I dismiss anything other than truth. Truth will win."

Further, in a short video released on Twitter, the lyricist claimed he has collected "unassailable evidence" in his defense and said he was ready to face those accusing him in the court. "Allegations leveled against me are totally false, motivated. If they are true, those concerned can file a case against me.. I am waiting to face," he said.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 11:40 AM