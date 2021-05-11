Veteran Tamil actor 'Joker' Thulasi passes away after COVID-19 complications
Actors Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mohan Raman mourned Thulasi's demise and posted condolence messages on social media
Tamil actor Thulasi, popularly known as Joker Thulasi, is no more. He died of COVID-19 complications on 9 May at the age of 71. He breathed his last in Chennai. Ever since the tragic news came out, fans and celebrities are mourning his death by writing many heartfelt posts on social media.
Remembering Thulasi, actress Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked with him in the TV serial Vani Rani, called him a wonderful person. She wrote, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person, who has been in theatre & movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani, I will miss his childlike enthusiasm”.
Calling Thulasi “a very affable person,” actor Mohan Raman said, “RIP – “Joker” Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid-70s. A very affable person, deeply interested in Astrology, etc. I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi”.
Thulasi started acting in stage plays in the initial days of his career. He started his film journey in 1976 with the Tamil film Ungalil Oruthi. After that, he was seen in a number of hit films like Avathara Purushan, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum. He is best remembered for his roles in Marudhu Pandi, Thirumathi Pazhaniswamy and Thamizhachi.
Later on, he moved to television and was seen in many serials like Vani Rani and Kozhangal.
Thulasi has been a part of Kannada and Malayalam films as well.
