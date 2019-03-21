You are here:

Veteran South Indian actress LV Sharada passes away in Bengaluru following prolonged battle with cancer

Mar 21, 2019 15:28:56 IST

Veteran actress LV Sharada, known for films like Vamsha Vriksha (1971), Adi Shankaracharya (1983) and Phaniyamma (1983), passed away on Thursday, 21 March, in a Bengaluru hospital. She was suffering from breast cancer, reports Deccan Herald.

LV Sharada. Image from Twitter

Sharada was best known for her role in Vamsha Vriksha, which was directed by B V Karanth and Girish Karnad and based on S L Bhyrappa's novel of the same name. The film bagged the the National Film Award for Best Direction. She also played the protagonist in many of GL Iyer's movies.

