You are here:

Veteran South Indian actress LV Sharada passes away in Bengaluru following prolonged battle with cancer

Veteran actress LV Sharada, known for films like Vamsha Vriksha (1971), Adi Shankaracharya (1983) and Phaniyamma (1983), passed away on Thursday, 21 March, in a Bengaluru hospital. She was suffering from breast cancer, reports Deccan Herald.

#BREAKING: #LVSharada, yesteryear actor who played the iconic role of Paniamma passed away at 7:30 am today. She was suffering from breast cancer, died at Shankara hospital. — Deccan Herald (@DeccanHerald) March 21, 2019

Sharada was best known for her role in Vamsha Vriksha, which was directed by B V Karanth and Girish Karnad and based on S L Bhyrappa's novel of the same name. The film bagged the the National Film Award for Best Direction. She also played the protagonist in many of GL Iyer's movies.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 15:28:56 IST