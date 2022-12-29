Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, died on Thursday at a hospital here, his daughter Prachi said. He was 62.

The filmmaker was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai after he had a cardiac arrest on December 3. Nitin Manmohan was battling several health complications and passed away around 10 am today following status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals), his daughter said.

“He had a cardiac arrest on December 3 and since then he has been on a ventilator. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him. “No oxygen and blood supply in the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am,” Prachi told PTI.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of late actor Manmohan, who featured in films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam, and Naya Zamana. Besides his daughter, the producer is survived by his wife.

