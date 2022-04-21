T Rama Rao was best known for films such as Pachani Kapuram, Navaratri and Andhaa Kaanoon among others

Well-known filmmaker Tatineni Rama Rao, who made successful films in Telugu and Hindi with veteran actors like NT Rama Rao, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 84.

Rama Rao 'left for heavenly abode at the early hours' of Wednesday, his family said. He died of age-related issues.

Popularly known as T Rama Rao, the departed filmmaker scripted successes with social themes in a career spanning about four decades.

He made Navaratri in Telugu with Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri in the lead roles way back in 1966. His 1977 fantasy comedy film Yamagola with legendary NTR was a blockbuster.

Rama Rao's 1985 romantic family drama Pachani Kapuram had Krishna and Sridevi in the lead roles and the songs of the film are fondly recalled by fans even today.

Long before pan-Indian movies like Baahubali, RRR and KGF became the order of the day, Rama Rao was equally successful in the Hindi film industry.

Some of his hit films in Hindi include Andhaa Kaanoon (starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikant and Hema Malini), Ek hi Bhool, Jung, Bulandi and Khatron ke Khiladi (starring Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Chunky Pandey.

Actor Anupam Kher, who shared the statement announcing Rao's demise, expressed grief over the director's death.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti! 🙏♿️ pic.twitter.com/k66KwN8ymT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 20, 2022

Bollywood star Ajay Devgan expressed grief over Rama Rao's death. "Sad to hear of filmmaker T Rama Rao Garu's demise. He dominated the era of socials in the 80s. Both, my dad and I were closely associated with him", Devgan tweeted. He conveyed his condolences to the family members of Rama Rao.

Rao is survived by his wife and three children.