Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das died on 11 January. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack in December.

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away today (11 January). He was hospitalised last month following a mild heart attack and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, where he was put on ventilator support.

The 63-year-old actor was a chronic renal patient who was undergoing dialysis for the last few years. Confirming Das’ death, Odia Cine Artists Association Secretary Sritam Dash said that he breathed his last while being treated at a private hospital.

Who is Mihir Das?

Born in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district Odisha, Das made his acting debut in an Odia art film School Master. He was next seen in Mathura Bijay (1979). Das was given the Best Actor award from the state government for his performance in Laxmi Pratima (1998) and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni (2005). Later, he received the Best Comedian award for Mu Tate Love Karuchhi (2007). He was also a popular anchor in socially relevant programmes on television channels.

Das is survived by his wife Sangita Das and son, Amlan Das, who is also an actor in the Odia film industry.