Veteran Odia actor-dancer Debu Bose passes away at 75 after prolonged illness

Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose passed away late night on 22 August at a private hospital in Hyderabad, reports India.com. He was 75 years old and been undergoing treatment for the past four months after suffering two heart attacks earlier. After his condition worsened, he was briefly put on ventilator, according to Orissa Post.

A popular actor-dancer in both Odia and Bengali films, Bose had over 130 films in a career spanning almost four decades. He was also a regular on regional television shows and series.

Born in 1942, he made his on-screen debut in Tapasya in 1980 but rose to prominence after playing the father in hit Odia films such as Pua Moro Kala Thakura, Ki Heba Sua Posile, Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri, Suna Chadhei and Phula Chandana. His last film Raasta was released in 2014.

Apart from appearing in films, Bose was also a dancer and choreographer who had been trained under the tutelage of Odissi dancer Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. Having spent time with a regional theatre group called Diganta, he had also directed a couple of plays for them.

The Orissa film industry, informally referred to as Ollywood, mourned the death of the actor shortly after it was reported.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 12:43 PM