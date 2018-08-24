Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, known for films Zapatlela, Mumbaicha Dabewala, passes away

Veteran film and theatre actor Vijay Chavan, who has worked in over 350 films both in Hindi and Marathi, passed away on Friday morning, reports DNA. He was 63 years old.

Chavan,who was a noted figure in the Marathi film industry, breathed his last at Fortis hospital in Mumbai's Mulund after suffering from a prolonged lung disease.

The actor found acclaim in films and stage due to his impeccable comic timing and versatility. Some of his roles that have stayed with the audience are from Jatra, Zapatlela, Pachadlele, Mumbaicha Dabewala, and Shrimanta Damodar Panta among others. However, his portrayal of Mavshi in the popular Marathi comedy stage drama Moruchi Mavshi, penned by Pralhad Keshav Atre, has become almost iconic.

He has also been feted with a number of prestigious awards, including the V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Other films of the actor are Jigar (1998), Zabardast (2007), Balidaan (1991), Huntash(2017), Munna Bhai S S C (2005) and Aga Bai Arrecha (2004).

Fellow actor Ajinkya Deo posted his condolences on Twitter.

A friend And a co actor Vijay chavan passed away this morning after a prolonged battle with an ailment a very fine actor well known for his Moruchi maushi character a super human being a fun person marathi films has lost a maushi deeply saddened RIP — Ajinkya Deo (@Ajinkyad) August 24, 2018

