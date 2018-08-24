You are here:

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, known for films Zapatlela, Mumbaicha Dabewala, passes away

FP Staff

Aug,24 2018 09:41:39 IST

Veteran film and theatre actor Vijay Chavan, who has worked in over 350 films both in Hindi and Marathi, passed away on Friday morning, reportDNA. He was 63 years old.

Vijay Chavan. Facebook/@HaltiChitre

Vijay Chavan. Facebook/@HaltiChitre

Chavan,who was a noted figure in the Marathi film industry, breathed his last at Fortis hospital in Mumbai's Mulund after suffering from a prolonged lung disease.

The actor found acclaim in films and stage due to his impeccable comic timing and versatility. Some of his roles that have stayed with the audience are from Jatra, Zapatlela, Pachadlele, Mumbaicha Dabewala, and Shrimanta Damodar Panta among others. However, his portrayal of Mavshi in the popular Marathi comedy stage drama Moruchi Mavshi, penned by Pralhad Keshav Atre, has become almost iconic.

He has also been feted with a number of prestigious awards, including the V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Other films of the actor are Jigar (1998), Zabardast (2007), Balidaan (1991), Huntash(2017), Munna Bhai S S C (2005) and Aga Bai Arrecha (2004).

Fellow actor Ajinkya Deo posted his condolences on Twitter.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 09:41 AM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Hindi #Jatra #Marathi #Moruchi Mavshi #Mumbaicha Dabewala #Pachadlele #Vijay Chavan #Zapatlela

also see

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor to shoot last schedule of Sujeeth's trilingual Saaho; film to release in 2019

Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor to shoot last schedule of Sujeeth's trilingual Saaho; film to release in 2019

Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4 may be postponed to 2020: I am still working on the script

Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4 may be postponed to 2020: I am still working on the script

Sonali Bendre wishes son Ranveer on 13th birthday: 'It's the first one that we're not together; I miss you terribly'

Sonali Bendre wishes son Ranveer on 13th birthday: 'It's the first one that we're not together; I miss you terribly'