Veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe passes away; Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis tweet condolences

Veteran Marathi stage and film actor Shrikant Moghe died at his residence in Pune on Saturday, family sources said. He was 91.

He was suffering from age-related ailments, sources said.

Moghe was known for his long association with Pu La Deshpande, acting in a number of his plays. He also directed several plays, most notably Varaat and the satire Tujhe Aahe Tujpashi, reports Times of India.

He also worked with the filmmaker Jabbar Patel in Sinhaasan and Umbartha.

Several leaders including Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter.

ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते श्रीकांत मोघे यांच्या निधनाने एक उमदा व बहारदार रंगकर्मी आपल्यातून हरपला. पन्नासहून अधिक वर्षे ते रंगभूमी आणि चित्रपटांमध्ये कार्यरत होते. त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 7, 2021

ज्येष्ठ नाट्य आणि सिनेअभिनेते श्रीकांत मोघे यांच्या निधनाने एक महान कलावंतास आपण सारे मुकलो आहोत. प्रत्येक भूमिकेला न्याय ती अतिशय ताकदीने आणि समर्थपणे ते साकारत असत. त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! ॐ शान्ति — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 6, 2021

Moghe was born on 6 November, 1929, at Kirloskarwadi in the Sangli district.

His family included his poet-lyricist brother Sudhir, who passed away almost seven years ago, and his son Shantanu and daughter-in-law Priya Marathe, both actors.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)