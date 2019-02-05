You are here:

Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passes away aged 70; Anupam Kher, Sonali Kulkarni pay tribute

FP Staff

Feb 05, 2019 09:32:17 IST

Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passed away, Monday, after a battle with cancer. He was 70.

Ramesh Bhatkar. Image from Twitter

The actor, who was suffering from cancer for more than one and a half years, breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai.

"He fought bravely as much as he could. But in the last one month, he was in tremendous pain and we all were worried. He was in ICU for the last fifteen days," actor Jaywant Wadkar told Press Trust of India.

Bhatkar's last rites will be held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park.

Actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Bhatkar, whom he met on the sets of The Accidental Prime Minister.

Sonali Kulkarni also penned an emotional post for Bhatkar on Twitter.

Bhatkar was known for his roles in the TV series Commander and Hello Inspector and worked for more than 30 years as an actor in mainstream Hindi and Marathi films such as Aai Pahije, Kucch To Hai and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. 

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

