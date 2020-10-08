Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar, known for his comic performances, dies of heart attack at 68

Avinash Kharshikar is survived by his daughter and wife.

Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar, died in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, family sources said. He was 68.

Kharshikar suffered a heart attack in the morning and was rushed to a city-based private hospital where he died around 10 am, the sources said.

Renuka Shahane, Siddharth Jadhav, Kishori Ambiye, Anshuman Vichare and others expressed their shock and sadness on learning of Kharshikar's demise.

The actor, known for his good sense of humour, made a mark in Marathi films, serials and plays with his comic performances.

He had been working in the Marathi cinema since 1978.

Some of his prominent films include Aadhar, Aai Thor Tujhe Upkaar, Majha Navra Tujhi Baiko, Chalu Navra Bholi Bayako, Bakula Namdeo Ghotale and Lapva Chapvi.

He also acted in several Marathi plays, including Tujhe Aaye Tujpashi, Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi, Vasuchi Saasu, Apradh Meech Kela and Lafda Sadan.

The actor is survived by his wife and daughter.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)