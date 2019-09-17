Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar passes away aged 67 in Kochi; funeral to be held on Tuesday at 4 pm

Veteran Malayalam actor Sathar passed away on Tuesday morning at Kochi's palliative care hospital at the age of 67. According to Manorama Online, the actor's funeral will be held today at 4 pm at Padinjare Juma Masjid, Kodungallur.

The actor had been suffering from liver ailments for some time, and was undergoing treatment for the same.

He was born in Kadungalloor in Ernakulam district.

He made his acting debut in 1976 with Vincent Master's directorial Anavaranam. Since then, he has appeared in almost 300 films in both Tamil and Telugu, in his four-decade-long career. Despite making his debut as a hero, Sathar is best known for his antagonist and character roles.

Some of his films include God For Sale, Kaanchi, No. 66 Madura Bus, 22 Female Kottayam, Roudram, Pakal, Arayannangalude Veedu, Kalapam, Lelam, Boxer, Mafia, Nadodi, Indrajaalam, Janma Sathru, Chorakku Chora, Vellam, Belt Mathai, Bheeman, Lava, and Yatheem. He has appeared in notable Tamil films, including Mayil and Soundaryame Varuga Varuga.

According to The News Minute, he has also produced several films, including Revenge (1985) and Kambolam (1994). The report adds the actor will be seen in the yet-to-be-released movie Avarum Ivarum next.

He was last seen on the silver screen in Onnum Onnum Moonu, an anthology film directed by Abhilash, Bijoy Joseph, and VS Sreekanth in 2015.

He married fellow actress Jayabharathi in 1979, but they got separated later. Their son, Krish J Sathaar, made his acting debut in Mohanlal-starrer Ladies and Gentleman (2013), a family drama directed by Siddique. Krish, like his father, also ventured into the other South film industries, Tamil and Telugu. After Ladies and Gentleman, Krish was seen in the role of Sharath Vasudevan in Sripriya's 2014 Tamil thriller Malini 22 Palyamkottai. Next, he was seen as Varun Reddy in Telugu film Ghatana. And he was most recently spotted as Shahjahan in Babu Narayanan's 2014 Malayalam romantic drama To Noora With Love.

