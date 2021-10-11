Nedumudi Venu was undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments

Thiruvananthapuram| Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said.

He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie Thambu.

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40-year long film career.

Tributes pour in for the actor

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/twCUKWkzgc — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 11, 2021

#nedumudivenu was a legend, but every role he got into, he would try and get under the skin of the character, for Vembu iyer in #sarvanthaalamayam , he met #umayalpuramsivaraman spent time,jammed with him and he just got it right, Venusir was kind, generous and talented. Missyou! pic.twitter.com/2Ogzw8r5ag — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) October 11, 2021

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)