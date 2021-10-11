Entertainment

Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away in Kerala aged 73

Nedumudi Venu was undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments

FP Staff October 11, 2021 14:38:58 IST
Veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away in Kerala aged 73

Thiruvananthapuram| Noted Malayalam film actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

His end came this afternoon while undergoing treatment for stomach related ailments, they said.

He was 73.

Beginning his career as a theatre artiste, he entered the Malayalam movie world in 1978 through G Aravindan's movie Thambu.

The actor handled many versatile roles in Malayalam movies in his over 40-year long film career.

Tributes pour in for the actor

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: October 11, 2021 14:41:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October; see teaser
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October; see teaser

Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared the first teaser of Sardar Udham to mark Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to release in cinemas on 1 April 2022
Entertainment

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to release in cinemas on 1 April 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks R Madhavan's directorial debut and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.