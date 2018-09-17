Veteran Malayalam actor and director Captain Raju passes away in Kochi, aged 68

Veteran Kerala actor, Captain Raju, died on 17 September at his residence in Kochi, said family sources. He was 68.

While travelling from the US in June to attend his son's marriage, the actor suffered stroke and was shifted to a hospital in Muscat. After a week's treatment in Muscat, he was airlifted back to Kochi on 2 July.

Hailing from Pathanamthitta district, the actor quit the Indian Army where he was a Captain and started his acting career in 1981. He was often cast as a villain and featured in character roles and in TV serials. One of his memorable onscreen performances include the 1987 Mohandas-Sreenivasan starrer Nadodikkattu where he played the funny villain Pavanayi. Other films include Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha Oru, CBI Diary Kurippu and Pavam Krooran. He was last seen in the 2017 Malayalam film Masterpiece.

The actor starred in around 500 Malayalam films and was also a part of numerous projects in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as well.

In addition to acting, he had also directed two films, Mr Pavanayi 99.99 and Itha Oru Snehagatha.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 10:52 AM