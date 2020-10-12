Veteran Kannada music composer Rajan passes away at 85 in Bengaluru

Rajan along with his brother Nagendra composed music for over 375 films together, starting with 1952's Kannada feature Soubhagya Lakshmi.

Rajan of the famed Kannada music director duo Rajan-Nagendra passed away on Sunday night. He was 85.

Rajan's son R Ananth Kumar told The Hindu that his father was suffering from gastric issues from the past two days at died at home around 11 pm on Sunday. However, Rajan had been healthy and taking music classes regularly.

Brothers Rajan and Nagendra composed music for over 375 films together, starting with 1952's Kannada feature Soubhagya Lakshmi. They have also lent their tunes to Telugu, Tamil, Tulu and Sinhalese films. Throughout their four decade long career, the duo collaborated with singers like the late SP Balasubrahmanyam, S Janaki and lyricists like Uday Shankar, Vijaya Narasimha, Geetha Priya and Hunasur Krishnamurthy.

The Hindu writes that they were known as the Kalyanji-Anandji of Kannada cinema. They were also awarded the Karnataka State Film Awards for their popular music. Some of their most-remembered works are for Nyayave Devaru (1971), Gandhada Gudi (1973), Devara Gudi (1975), Bhagyavantharu (1977), Eradu Kanasu (1974), Naa Ninna Mareyalare (1976), Naa Ninna Bidalaare (1979), Hombisilu (1978), Bayalu Daari (1976), Pavana Ganga (1977) and Giri Kanye (1977).

Nagendra's death at 65 due to a stroke in 2000 brought an end to their alliance. Later, Rajan started a music school Sapta Swaranjali in Bengaluru.