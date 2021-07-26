Jayanthi passed away due to age-related ailments in Bengaluru, her family said.

Actor Jayanthi who predominantly worked in Kannada films passed away on Monday, 26 July. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from multiple illnesses. Fondly known as Abhinaya Sharade (Goddess Sharada in acting), Jayanthi worked in over 500 films, reported The News Minute.

Earlier this month, the actor was hospitalised after she experienced difficulty in breathing. The news of her death was confirmed by Krishna Kumar, Jayanthi’s son while speaking to Bangalore Times

.

Jayanthi worked for over three decades in the Kannada film industry. She was popular for her performances in films between the 1970s and 1990s. The report further mentions that Jayanthi was honoured with the Best Actor award by the Karnataka state four times. She has also been a recipient of the Karnataka State Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Female) thrice. Jayanthi also received the President's Medal for Best Actress.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 76, had starred in 36 films with legendary actor Dr Rajkumar.

She made her debut in 1963 with the Kannada film Jenu Goodu. The actress also worked in Tamil films around the 1970s, alongside legendary actors like MG Ramachandran and Gemini Ganeshan. Jayanthi also worked in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu films.

Several public figures also expressed condolences on the news of Jayanthi’s demise.

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa expressed his sadness at the demise of Jayanthi. Speaking about her immense contribution to the Kannada film industry, the CM said that her death is an irreparable loss.

Former CM of the state HD Kumaraswamy also condoled the death of the former actress.