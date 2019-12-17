Veteran film and theatre actor Shriram Lagoo passes away in Pune at age 92

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo has passed away at a private hospital in Pune at the age of 92. Further details and an official statement from the family is yet to be released.

Lagoo had worked in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films, over 40 Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati plays and also directed over 20 plays in Marathi. He won the 1978 Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for the Hindi film Gharaonda. He is best known for his role in the Marathi play Natasamrat. Some of his most prestigious works include Gidhade, Garbo and Atmakatha.

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passed away at a private hospital in Pune at the age of 92 years. pic.twitter.com/ITvUQC390I — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar took to Twitter and wrote, “My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact."

My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 17, 2019

Shriram Lagoo had a background as a doctor and used to practiced medicine and surgery in Pune, India and Tabora, Tanzania in the 1960s. When his theatre career took off in 1969, he became a full time actor. He has legendary status in Marathi cinema, where he has done many iconic films which include Sinhasan, Pinjra and Mukta. He was also extremely active politically.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 22:43:37 IST