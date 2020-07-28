Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, known for her work in Mother India, Naya Daur, passes away aged 86

Kumkum was discovered by Guru Dutt when she featured in the song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar'.

Veteran actress Kumkum passed away on Tuesday, 28 July. She was 86. The actress is known for her performance in notable films like Mother India, Kohinoor, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, Naya Daur, Ujala, Raja Aur Runk, Lalkar, Aankhen, Geet.

Naved Jafri took to Twitter to condole the death of the actress."I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being," Naved wrote sharing a few pictures of the yesteryear's actress.

We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty 🙏 #ripkumkum #kumkum pic.twitter.com/CT60alQbOC — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) July 28, 2020

Johnny Walker's son actor Nasirr Khan also shared pictures of Kumkum alongside his father and wrote, "Yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. She did so many films; songs & dances were picturised on her. Did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker."

yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker pic.twitter.com/Me63j4pd1Z — Nasirr Khan (@khanasirr) July 28, 2020

According to a report by India Today, Kumkum made her debut in Bollywood as a dancer in 1954 with the song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar' from the film Aar Paar.

The actress also appeared in the first-ever Bhojpuri film titled Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo which was released in 1963.

India TV mentions that Kumkum was born to the Nawab of Hussainabad. The actress was discovered by Guru Dutt when she featured in 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar'.

The report said that the song was initially supposed to be filmed on Naved Jafri's father Jagdeep but Sunil Dutt decided to picturise it on a female actor. Since no one agreed to feature in the film just for the song, it was shot with Kumkum. The actress also was seen in 1957 film C.I.D song 'Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan'.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the actress was born Zaibunnissa in Bihar and has worked in as many as 115 films. She worked with a number of leading actors and is best remembered for her films with Kishore Kumar.

Though Guru Dutt gave Kumkum a break in films, the actress who essayed the role of a construction worker in 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar' song did not receive any credit for the role.