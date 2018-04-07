You are here:

Veteran Bollywood actor Raj Kishore, known for films like Sholay, Padosan, passes away aged 85

FP Staff

Apr,07 2018 13:18:48 IST

Bollywood's veteran actor Raj Kishore, who made appearances in memorable films like Ramesh Sippy's Sholay or Jyoti Swaroop's Padosan to name a few, passed away on the night of 5 April.

Veteran actor Raj Kishore in Padosan (left) and Sholay (right). Facebook

"He was keeping unwell, had some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He had suffered a heart attack few days back. He passed away late last night at his residence in Goregaon," said actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA).

The funeral took place at Aarey Crematorium on 7 April morning, he said.

Some of Kishore's other notable performances were in the film Deewar, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Aasmaan, Bombay To Goa and Karan Arjun.

Kishore is survived by his wife and son.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 13:18 PM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 13:24 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Deewar #Padosan #Raj Kishore #Sholay

