You are here:

Veteran Bengali actress Lolita Chatterjee passes away aged 82; Mamata Banerjee tweets condolences

FP Staff

May,10 2018 13:37:55 IST

Veteran film and folk theatre actor Lolita Chatterjee, who worked in Victoria No 203, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday following a cerebral attack, family sources said. She was recently seen with Jim Sarbh in Jonaki.

Jim Sarbh and Lolita Chatterjee in a still from Jonaki. YouTube

Jim Sarbh and Lolita Chatterjee in a still from Jonaki. YouTube

Lolita Chatterjee, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she fell down at her residence and suffered a massive stroke. She was put on ventilation.

Chatterjee began her film career in 1964 with the movie Bivas opposite Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar. Her other films including Antony Firingee, Jai Jayanti, Har Mana Har and Memsaheb. She spent 10 years in Bollywood, where her notable films included Victoria No. 203, Raat Andheri Thi, Aaap ki Kasam, Chori Chori and Talash. She was also a regular in Bengali jatra (folk theatre).

In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled Chatterjee’s four-decade long acting career and termed her death as an “irreparable loss for stage and screen.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 13:37 PM

tags: #Bengali cinema #BuzzPatrol #Jonaki #Lolita Chatterjee #Mamata Banerjee

also see

Ashok Mitra passes away at 90: Marxist economist served as chief economic adviser to GoI during Indira Gandhi's regime

Ashok Mitra passes away at 90: Marxist economist served as chief economic adviser to GoI during Indira Gandhi's regime

Mumtaz's daughter dispels death rumours; says veteran actress is 'fit and healthy'

Mumtaz's daughter dispels death rumours; says veteran actress is 'fit and healthy'

BJP delegation meets Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, seeks intervention in West Bengal panchayat election violence

BJP delegation meets Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, seeks intervention in West Bengal panchayat election violence