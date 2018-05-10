You are here:

Veteran Bengali actress Lolita Chatterjee passes away aged 82; Mamata Banerjee tweets condolences

Veteran film and folk theatre actor Lolita Chatterjee, who worked in Victoria No 203, died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday following a cerebral attack, family sources said. She was recently seen with Jim Sarbh in Jonaki.

Lolita Chatterjee, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she fell down at her residence and suffered a massive stroke. She was put on ventilation.

Chatterjee began her film career in 1964 with the movie Bivas opposite Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar. Her other films including Antony Firingee, Jai Jayanti, Har Mana Har and Memsaheb. She spent 10 years in Bollywood, where her notable films included Victoria No. 203, Raat Andheri Thi, Aaap ki Kasam, Chori Chori and Talash. She was also a regular in Bengali jatra (folk theatre).

In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled Chatterjee’s four-decade long acting career and termed her death as an “irreparable loss for stage and screen.

Saddened at the passing away of veteran film actress Lolita Chatterjee. My condolences to her family, friends and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 9, 2018

R.I.P. Lalitadi (Lalita Chatterjee). Will miss you. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) May 9, 2018

I would like to express my sincere condolences to the veteran actor Lalita Chatterjee’s family. RIP #LalitaChatterjeepic.twitter.com/SdkUVZAG4i — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) May 9, 2018

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 13:37 PM