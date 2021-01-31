Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest aged 73
Indrajit Deb, who started his career in popular TV serial Tero Parbon, died at his Gol Park residence in Kolkata
Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb died here on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, family members said. He was 73.
He had lost his wife a year back and the couple did not have children.
Deb was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney ailment for a long time and died at his Gol Park residence in the southern part of the city, the family members said.
Deb had started his career in a popular TV serial- Tero Parbon, and played an important role in Karuanamoyee Rani Rasmoni and web series- The Adventures of Gogol.
Actress Sudipta Chakraborty expressed grief over the demise of Deb, describing him as a childhood mentor.
