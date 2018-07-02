Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy reportedly out of ventilator support, under observation for 48 hours

Veteran Bengali actor, Chinmoy Roy, who had suffered a fall from the fifth floor of his Lake Gardens apartment in Kolkata on the evening of 30 June, is now "stable neurologically", said a hospital spokesperson on 1 July.

Roy is said to have undergone a minor operation, receiving 15 stitches on his head. He has also had a severe injury on his left hand and a major fracture in both legs, particularly the femur and upper limb areas, as reported by The Indian Express.

Though his neck has suffered grave injury, the doctors are unsure of any spinal damage.

Roy, who was admitted to the critical care unit of Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences has now been removed from ventilator support. He has reportedly even spoken to his family members on 1 July afternoon.

A medical board formed for Chinmoy Roy had a meeting on 1 July. They mutually decided to keep him under special observation for the next 48 hours while conducting more tests on him for further diagnosis. A hospital spokesperson said that the actor will also undergo neurosurgery once his blood pressure stabilises.

According to Sankha, the actor was found bleeding on the ground floor of the building in South Kolkata by neighbours, and was admitted to the private super speciality hospital off E M Bypass. Sankha said that he was not present at home during the time of the accident.

Various actors and directors from the Bengali film industry visited Roy at the hospital.

Chinmoy Roy's career spanned several decades and the beloved star was known for films like Charmurti, Basanta Bilap, Nanigopaler Biye and the like. He also worked with renowned filmmakers like Tapan Sinha, Satyajit Ray, Tarun Majumdar and many others.

