You are here:

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, shares news on social media post

Veteran film and theatre actor Nafisa Ali revealed she has been recently diagnosed with stage three cancer.

She made the revelation Saturday via Instagram on which she shared a picture of her with good friend and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who paid her a visit post the diagnosis. "Just met my precious friend who wished me luck and to get well from my just diagnosed stage 3 cancer," Ali, 61, captioned the photograph.

She also shared a photograph with her children and grandchildren along with a moving caption.

Born in West Bengal, Nafisa made her acting debut in 1979 with Shashi Kapoor's Junoon. Her other acting credits include Major Saab, Life In a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Ali is currently a member of the Congress party. She contested in 2009 elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. She is married to Arjuna Award winning sports personality Colonel R S Sodhi and has three children.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018 16:04 PM