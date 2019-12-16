You are here:

Veteran actress Gita Siddharth, known for roles in Garm Hawa and Sholay, passes away

Veteran actor Gita Siddharth, who featured in films such as Garm Hawa, Parichay, Sholay and Trishul, has passed away.

The news of her demise was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Twitter. She breathed her last on Saturday morning.

The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

Gita broke out with MS Sathyu's 1973 National Award-winning film Garm Hawa. She essayed the role of Amina, the daughter of Balraj Sahni's Salim, in the post-Partition Agra-set film.

In Gulzar's Parichay, she featured alongside the likes of Jeetendra, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran and Sanjeev Kumar.

Her other film credits include critically acclaimed movies such as Sholay, Trishul, Disco Dancer, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Nooriea, Desh Premee, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Shaukeen, Arth, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Gaman and Doosra Aadmi.

Gita was married to documentary maker, television producer, and presenter, Siddharth Kak, known for his show Surabhi in the 90s. They have a daughter, Antara, who is a film director and producer.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 11:51:04 IST