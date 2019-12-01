You are here:

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty passes away at 80 due to respiratory problems

Dimple Kapadia's mother, Betty Kapadia passed away on Saturday night. She was 80.

According to sources close to the family, she was admitted in Hinduja hospital a fortnight ago due to respiratory problems, where she breathed her last.

Hospital sources told Hindustan Times that Betty was admitted to the hospital on 14 November.

Her granddaughter, Twinkle Khanna along with husband, actor Akshay Kumar, were photographed outside the hospital Saturday night.

Betty had turned 80 two months ago and Twinkle had shared pictures of the celebration featuring the entire family, including Akshay, Dimple, and grandson Karan Kapadia.

The funeral, which took place on 1 December, was attended by Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Deol, according to New18.

Betty was married to businessman Chunnibhai Kapadia with whom she had four children — Dimple, the late actress Simple Kapadia, Reema, and a son Munna.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 17:22:16 IST