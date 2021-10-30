Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain passes away from COVID-19 at 73; son-in-law Hansal Mehta pens emotional tribute

Hussain’s demise was also mourned by other personalities in the Hindi film industry, who paid tribute to the veteran actor.

Veteran actor Yusuf Hussain, who was known for his roles in films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Raees, Dhoom 2 and Vivah, passed away from COVID-19 last night, 29 October. The news of the 73-year-old actor’s demise was confirmed by his son-in-law, director Hansal Mehta.

Mehta, who is married to Hussain’s daughter Safeena, penned an emotional note for his late father-in-law, mourning his demise. The Aligarh director said that he is truly an orphan now, and narrated how Hussain had helped him financially for the completion of his film Shahid. The Omerta helmer added that Hussain was “not my father-in-law but a father," and said he owed his success and new life to him.

Mehta also wrote about his late father-in-law’s affectionate and humbled personality, saying that life would not be the same without him.

Hussain’s demise was also mourned by other personalities in the Hindi film industry, who paid tribute to the veteran actor.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his grief at the passing away of the veteran actor.

Abhishek Bachchan paid tribute to the actor and called him “gentle, kind and full of warmth”, adding that the two of them had worked together in several films, including Bachchan’s upcoming film Bob Biswas.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also paid tribute to the late actor.

Director Ashoke Pandit called Hussain “a man with a golden heart and immense knowledge”, while expressing his condolences.

Actor Ranvir Shorey said that Hussain was a “warm, gentle and affectionate man, with a benign presence”, adding that his absence would be felt.

Actor Pooja Bhatt also expressed her condolences, saying that she could not imagine what Mehta must be feeling.

Actors Kubbra Sait and Hiten Tejwani also paid tribute to the Raees actor.

Hussain had also appeared in films and television shows such as Dabanng 3, Shahid, Road to Sangam, OMG, and Vishwaroopam 2.