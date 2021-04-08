Veteran actor Walter Olkewicz, known roles in Twins Peaks, Seinfeld, passes away aged 72
Walter Olkewicz passed away in his Los Angeles residence following a prolonged illness.
Walter Olkewicz, known for starring in various TV series’ including Twin Peaks and Seinfeld, is no more. The actor has passed away at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by his son Zak Olkewicz, a screenwriter.
Speaking to the USA Today, Zak said, "He was a good man who pushed his love for creativity and the arts into everything he did. He handed that passion down to me, and I look forward to passing it on to the grandchildren he loved so much”.
Walter breathed his last on Tuesday, 6 April, in his Los Angeles residence following a prolonged illness.
Born on 14 May 14, 1948, in Bayonne, New Jersey, Walter started his film career with Futureworld in 1976 and later featured in Steven Spielberg's World War II comedy 1941 which released in 1979. He appeared in a number of film and television series throughout the 90s like Wizards and Warriors, The Last Resort, Partners in Crime, and Dolly Parton's 1987-88 ABC variety show, Dolly.
Walter is fondly remembered for his role as a bartender and croupier Jacques Renault in the Twin Peaks series. He starred in both 1991 and 1992 shows of the season. His final appearance came in 2017 when the show was revived as a part of the Showtime revival.
He won acclaim for his noteworthy performances in The Client, Making the Grade, The Big Picture, and Stuart Saves His Family. Later on, he stopped appearing in films owing to health issues.
