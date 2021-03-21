Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Sharmila Tagore received the first round of the coronavirus vaccine in Gurugram’s Artemis Hospital on 20 March.
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on Saturday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Gurugram.
Tagore’s daughter Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, took to social media to share the news about her mother getting a vaccine jab.
In the photo, shared by Saba on her Instagram Stories, the 76-year-old actor is seen flashing the victory sign as she gets vaccinated at the Artemis hospital.
Renowned Indian actress, Sharmila Tagore, participated in the #LargestVaccineDrive by getting her #FirstDose of #COVIDVaccine. She encourages all eligible beneficiaries to register and get vaccinated on their turn. pic.twitter.com/RBm6BGVr3a
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2021
Tagore is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the COVID-19 vaccine, after veterans like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and comedian Johnny Lever.
On 1 March, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — get vaccinated.
