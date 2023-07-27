Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2, which opens on August 25 this year. And while talking about him, veteran actor Rajatava Dutta has praised the actor in an interview with Times of India. He said, “He has become the voice of change.” The actor added, “Ayushmann’s portrayals bring social issues to the forefront,” citing examples of some of the films Khurrana has done in his career so far.

About Dream Girl 2

The film has been making headlines with its fun and quirky promotional videos, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja interacting with Pathaan, Tiger, and Rockstar with her quirk. Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates, and we’ve got some news for you. Just recently, they wrapped up shooting a lively song for the movie. The reshoot lasted for 5 days earlier this month and concluded on July 15th in Mumbai.

In an interview with a leading publication, the director Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “It’s not a reshoot. It’s our remaining shooting and a song that we still haven’t shot.” Raaj clarified that it wasn’t a complete reshoot but rather the remaining shots and an additional song that still needed to be filmed.

Dream Girl 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, along with renowned actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Get ready to experience the magic of Dream Girl 2, as it hits the theaters on August 25th, 2023.

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn’t wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.