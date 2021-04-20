Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away at 81 due to COVID-19 complications

Kishore Nandlaskar, a popular face in Marathi cinema, also worked in Hindi movies like Vaastav, Singham, and Khakee.

Kishore Nandlaskar, passed away on Tuesday, 20 April in Maharashtra due to coronavirus complications. The 81-year-old veteran actor has starred in several Marathi and Bollywood films.

According to the Times of India, he was admitted to a hospital in Thane after contracting COVID-19 .

The actor’s demise was confirmed by his grandson Anish Nandlaskar to Indian Express, who stated that “He was admitted to a COVID care centre in Thane last Wednesday. He passed away today around 12.30 pm. Funeral will be held today evening”.

Anish said that the actor was struggling to breathe and talk before being hospitalised. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly.

A popular figure in the Marathi film industry, Nandlaskar also worked in Hindi movies like Vaastav, Singham, Khakee, Simmba, and many more. He made his debut with the 1989 film Ina Mina Dika.

His roles in Marathi movies include Dhamal Bablya Ganpyachi which released in 1990, followed by Karamati Coat in 1993, and Purna Satya in 1997. He was also seen in Ishhya in (2006), Yedyanchi Jatra (2012), and Huntash (2017).

While his other notable work is Perfume, Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor, Are Soda Batali Bai, Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi and Jara Japun Kara. His last onscreen role was in Marathi movie Miss U Miss, which released last year.

Nandlaskar is survived by his wife and three sons.

Thane has added 5,007 new cases of coronavirus , raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,21,388, an official said on Tuesday, according to Press Trust of India. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 40 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,982, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.66 per cent, he added. However, yhe number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)